Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,424 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 1.81% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 877.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000.

MMTM stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.54. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $149.61.

