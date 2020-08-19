Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 5,904 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,557,000 after buying an additional 918,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $100.82. 145,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,516. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.52.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

