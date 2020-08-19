South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to post $372.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.30 million to $381.40 million. South State reported sales of $164.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in South State in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.