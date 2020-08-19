Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Down 3.3%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 947,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 637,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and a P/E ratio of -193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.