SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of SpareBank 1 SMN stock traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides advisory services; and a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services.

