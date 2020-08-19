SparksPay (SPK) Trading 67.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a market cap of $23,268.31 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000734 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,518,657 coins and its circulating supply is 8,530,036 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.