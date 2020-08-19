SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.74

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $26.74. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 710,316 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MBG)

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

