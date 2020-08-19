SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 37,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ DWFI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. 40,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $24.52.

