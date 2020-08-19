SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 10.7% of FAI Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,788,145. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.58.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.