SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Trading 0.1% Higher

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.17, 8,515 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 6,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.