SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,827. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

