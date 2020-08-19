SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. 898,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

