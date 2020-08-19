SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Shares Up 0%

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.29, 1,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZCAN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 163,350.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the period.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.