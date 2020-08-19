SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) Trading Up 0.9%

SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $60.33, approximately 466 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Germany ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

