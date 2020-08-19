SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.06 and last traded at $59.98, approximately 259 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,859 shares during the quarter. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF makes up 2.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 58.77% of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

