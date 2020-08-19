Spectiv Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $11,702.57 and $52.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00139468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.71 or 0.01771127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00191046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00136900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.