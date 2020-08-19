Spectral Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in August

Spectral Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the July 30th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Spectral Medical has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

