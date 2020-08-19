Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.55. Spectral Medical shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 22,627 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.86.

Spectral Medical Company Profile (TSE:EDT)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

