Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $324,705.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006875 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00027072 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00028401 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.01508428 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

