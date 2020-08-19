Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 4.0% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $195.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

