Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,745.14

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market cap of $16,745.14 and $3,685.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00531415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 560.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000835 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

