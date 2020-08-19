Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Hits $10.43 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $323,158.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

