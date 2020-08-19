Spendcoin (SPND) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $777,126.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00139107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.01784493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00191670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00135513 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

