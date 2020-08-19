Spiking Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Spiking has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $39,566.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. During the last week, Spiking has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.69 or 0.05520302 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045694 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.