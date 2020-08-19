Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.01

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 11377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

SPWH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

