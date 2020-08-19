Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.85. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 229,111 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,050,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 722,405 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $6,895,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 476.4% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 983,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 813,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 652,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

