Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,467 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Square worth $137,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Square by 18.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Square by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Square by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Square by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,302,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.73 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,779. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.