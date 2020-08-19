SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. SRCOIN has a market cap of $83,539.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00140603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.01755883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00136418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

