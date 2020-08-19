SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

