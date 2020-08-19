Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading 7.4% Higher

Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.31, 450 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stabilis Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Stabilis Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Stabilis Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.