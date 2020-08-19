Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Starbucks by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 858 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.