Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 687.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Starbucks by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 858 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. 5,272,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,254,194. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.