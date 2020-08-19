State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 13,745 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Caterpillar worth $93,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $138.02. 155,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,060. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

