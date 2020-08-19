State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 73,934 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,934 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Walmart worth $235,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 51,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.30. The company had a trading volume of 586,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,993. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

