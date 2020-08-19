State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 905 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of S&P Global worth $111,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,892.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 55,246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.41. 30,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,320. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $362.28. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

