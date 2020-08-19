State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $104,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,346,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 372,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.26. The company had a trading volume of 157,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

