State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,812 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $288,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.41. 122,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,071. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

