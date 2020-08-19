State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,756,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,598 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cisco Systems worth $268,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,268,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.