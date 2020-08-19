State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,627 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of AbbVie worth $234,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $96.15. 408,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,111. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

