State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $164.11 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $164,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

NEE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.17. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $289.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

