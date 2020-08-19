State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $568.37 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $568,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 21.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,328,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,549.18. The company had a trading volume of 102,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,694. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,032.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,500.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,380.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

