State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Netflix worth $261,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.33 on Wednesday, hitting $484.54. 170,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.52 and its 200 day moving average is $420.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,644 shares of company stock valued at $101,726,542. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

