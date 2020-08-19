State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 34,378 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $269,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,169,000 after buying an additional 1,900,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 395,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,688. The company has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

