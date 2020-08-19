State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 8,120 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $94,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $77.91. 94,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,821. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.