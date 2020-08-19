State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,813 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,813 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $137,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after acquiring an additional 819,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

HON stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.90. The stock had a trading volume of 87,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,349. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.66.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

