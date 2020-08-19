State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,375 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.34% of State Street worth $75,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in State Street by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.45. 2,010,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

