State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stake Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,249 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $50,913,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after acquiring an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

