Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Status has a total market cap of $115.04 million and $15.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, Cobinhood and IDAX. In the last week, Status has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00140603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.01755883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00136418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Neraex, Ovis, OTCBTC, Bithumb, BigONE, Ethfinex, IDAX, Liqui, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, Bittrex, DEx.top, Livecoin, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Binance, Poloniex, CoinTiger, OKEx, IDCM, DDEX, DragonEX, GOPAX, ChaoEX, Tidex, Huobi, OOOBTC and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

