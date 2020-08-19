Stealth Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $3,238.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004748 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001339 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,683,662 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.