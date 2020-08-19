Steem Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Huobi and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, Steem has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $84.77 million and $7.23 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,774.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.66 or 0.02477164 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00656944 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003948 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000518 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000112 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,258,158 coins and its circulating supply is 370,284,064 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC, RuDEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

